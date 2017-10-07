New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) Cut to “Hold” at Vetr Inc.

Vetr downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have $94.84 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EDU. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS AG started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $96.75 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.34.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE EDU) traded up 1.95% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.63. 1,365,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.55 and a 200 day moving average of $74.59. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 1.33.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.81 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 15.25%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post $2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s previous special dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5,434.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,286,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173,060 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 633.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,377,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,183 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,854,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,727 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 39.8% in the second quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,845,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,591,000 after purchasing an additional 809,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,198,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc is a provider of private educational services in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company provides educational services under its New Oriental brand. The Company operates through seven segments, which include language training and test preparation, primary and secondary school education, online education, content development and distribution, pre-school education, overseas study consulting services and study tour.

