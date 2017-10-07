New Home Company Inc. (The) (NWHM) Insider Joseph David Davis Sells 3,304 Shares

New Home Company Inc. (The) (NYSE:NWHM) insider Joseph David Davis sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $38,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph David Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Home Company Inc. (The) alerts:

On Wednesday, October 4th, Joseph David Davis sold 2,052 shares of New Home Company Inc. (The) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $23,700.60.

Shares of New Home Company Inc. (NYSE NWHM) traded up 0.61% on Friday, reaching $11.53. 265,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. New Home Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96.

New Home Company Inc. (The) (NYSE:NWHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. New Home Company Inc. (The) had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. New Home Company Inc. (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Home Company Inc. will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/new-home-company-inc-the-nwhm-insider-joseph-david-davis-sells-3304-shares.html.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of New Home Company Inc. (The) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in shares of New Home Company Inc. (The) during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of New Home Company Inc. (The) during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,825,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Home Company Inc. (The) during the 2nd quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Home Company Inc. (The) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Home Company Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

New Home Company Inc. (The) Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company focuses on the design, construction and sale of consumer-driven homes in various metropolitan areas within certain markets in California and Arizona, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento and the greater Phoenix area.

Receive News & Ratings for New Home Company Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Home Company Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.