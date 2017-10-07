New England Asset Management Inc. Maintains Stake in USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC)

New England Asset Management Inc. held its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in USA Compression Partners, were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USAC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners, in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,741,000. Carlyle Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners, by 1.6% during the second quarter. Carlyle Group L.P. now owns 24,513,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,036,000 after acquiring an additional 378,167 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners, by 1.6% during the second quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,882,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,725,000 after acquiring an additional 368,445 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners, by 62.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after acquiring an additional 354,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners, during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,162,000.

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) traded up 0.52% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 49,599 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.64 and a beta of 1.18. USA Compression Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $19.78.

USA Compression Partners, (NYSE:USAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.85 million. USA Compression Partners, had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners, LP will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on USAC. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners, in a report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Compression Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded USA Compression Partners, from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on USA Compression Partners, in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded USA Compression Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Compression Partners, has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

USA Compression Partners, Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP is an independent provider of compression services in the United States. The Company provides compression services to its customers primarily in connection with infrastructure applications, including both allowing for the processing and transportation of natural gas through the domestic pipeline system and managing crude oil production through artificial lift processes.

