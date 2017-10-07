New England Asset Management Inc. Has $131,000 Stake in YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

New England Asset Management Inc. held its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 2.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 6.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 21,880 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 15.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 49.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 76.5% in the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE YPF) traded down 2.63% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 948,408 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $8.74 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

YPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 price target on YPF Sociedad Anonima and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

YPF Sociedad Anonima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is an energy company. The Company is operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain. The Company operates through the segments, including Exploration and Production, Downstream, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment includes exploration and production activities, natural gas and crude oil purchases, sales of natural gas, and to a lesser extent crude oil, to third parties and intersegment sales of crude oil, natural gas and its byproducts.

