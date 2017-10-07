NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NetApp's better-than-expected first-quarter 2018 results benefited from continuous product refreshes and growing portfolio based on SolidFire acquisition. Extended partnership with Microsoft also looks beneficial for the company. The company is also winning customers previously served by competitors like HP and EMC. Meanwhile, cost reduction initiatives will facilitate margin expansion over the long run. Notably, the company has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, intensifying competition in the flash segment is a major headwind.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NTAP. Citigroup Inc. boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a hold rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.12.

NetApp (NTAP) traded down 0.27% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,084 shares. NetApp has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.26.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post $3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

In related news, Director Richard P. Wallace sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $1,480,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,465.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $174,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,204.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,450 shares of company stock worth $2,250,560 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,214,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,089,939,000 after buying an additional 481,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,648,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $867,006,000 after buying an additional 1,517,967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 781.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,339,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $133,750,000 after buying an additional 2,960,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 89.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,044,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $121,924,000 after buying an additional 1,435,588 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,042,360 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $127,165,000 after buying an additional 164,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc (NetApp) provides software, systems and services to manage and store customer data. The Company enables enterprises, service providers, governmental organizations, and partners to envision, deploy and evolve their information technology (IT) environments. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services that satisfy a range of customer workloads across different data types and deployment models.

