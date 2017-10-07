NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated their hold rating on shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Longbow Research upgraded NetApp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on NetApp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Maxim Group upgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded NetApp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.12.

Shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) traded down 0.27% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.43. 1,885,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. NetApp has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $45.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.26.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post $3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

In other NetApp news, Director Richard P. Wallace sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $1,480,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,465.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $85,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,997.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,560. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth $110,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the second quarter worth $122,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc (NetApp) provides software, systems and services to manage and store customer data. The Company enables enterprises, service providers, governmental organizations, and partners to envision, deploy and evolve their information technology (IT) environments. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services that satisfy a range of customer workloads across different data types and deployment models.

