Neovasc (NVCN) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.18

News articles about Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Neovasc earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.0958318216105 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) traded down 4.27% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 122,490 shares. Neovasc has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company’s market capitalization is $123.89 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 68.34% and a negative return on equity of 58.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Neovasc will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

