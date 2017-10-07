NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM) PT Set at $32.00 by Citigroup Inc.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) has been assigned a $32.00 price objective by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc.’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.52% from the company’s current price.

NCSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCS Multistage Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NCS Multistage Holdings in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on NCS Multistage Holdings in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NCS Multistage Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings (NCSM) opened at 21.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $927.74 million and a PE ratio of 417.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. NCS Multistage Holdings has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

NCS Multistage Holdings (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCS Multistage Holdings will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About NCS Multistage Holdings

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc is a provider of engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. The Company’s products and services include Multistage Unlimited, casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assembly, AirLock casing buoyancy system and liner hanger systems.

