NBW Capital LLC Takes Position in Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM)

NBW Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:HESM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 341,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950,000. Hess Midstream Partners comprises 1.9% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.63% of Hess Midstream Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,210,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,335,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,013,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,156,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,853,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ HESM) traded down 0.36% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. 52,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 9.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $26.78.

Hess Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 49.24%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP is a fee-based, traditional master limited partnership formed to own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The Company’s assets are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota (collectively referred as the Bakken).

