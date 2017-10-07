NBW Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC)

NBW Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,181 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Investors Bancorp worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 24,033.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,801,226 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $284,740,000 after buying an additional 19,719,178 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 80.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,881,755 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,659,000 after buying an additional 3,950,175 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth $50,349,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth $9,869,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,160,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,828,000 after buying an additional 688,073 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Brian D. Dittenhafer sold 22,500 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $293,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,563.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Cashill sold 25,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 756,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,900,278.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $788,100 in the last 90 days. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) traded down 0.07% on Friday, hitting $13.62. 1,887,672 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $15.11.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $176.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.25 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Investors Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a chartered savings bank. The Company is in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities.

