NBW Capital LLC Grows Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC)

NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 66,773 shares during the period. EnLink Midstream makes up approximately 2.5% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of EnLink Midstream worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth $206,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 9.1% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 4.2% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE ENLC) traded down 0.60% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,534 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4175.00 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $20.45.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC is an integrated midstream company. The Company’s assets consist of equity interests in EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (the Partnership) and EnLink Oklahoma Gas Processing, LP (EnLink Oklahoma T.O.). The Partnership is engaged in the gathering, transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), condensate and crude oil, as well as providing crude oil, condensate and brine services to producers.

