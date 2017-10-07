Navistar International Corporation (NAV) & Terex Corporation (TEX) Head to Head Survey

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) and Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Navistar International Corporation alerts:

84.0% of Navistar International Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Terex Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Navistar International Corporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Terex Corporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Navistar International Corporation and Terex Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navistar International Corporation 1 7 3 0 2.18 Terex Corporation 3 6 5 0 2.14

Navistar International Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential downside of 22.02%. Terex Corporation has a consensus target price of $37.75, indicating a potential downside of 17.40%. Given Terex Corporation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Terex Corporation is more favorable than Navistar International Corporation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navistar International Corporation and Terex Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navistar International Corporation $8.04 billion 0.54 $267.00 million ($1.66) -26.65 Terex Corporation $4.22 billion 0.97 $152.10 million ($0.63) -72.54

Navistar International Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Terex Corporation. Terex Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navistar International Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Terex Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Navistar International Corporation does not pay a dividend. Terex Corporation pays out -50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Navistar International Corporation has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Navistar International Corporation has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terex Corporation has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Navistar International Corporation and Terex Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navistar International Corporation -1.73% N/A -2.03% Terex Corporation -1.76% 4.98% 1.79%

Summary

Terex Corporation beats Navistar International Corporation on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navistar International Corporation

Navistar International Corporation is a holding company whose principal operating entities are Navistar, Inc. and Navistar Financial Corporation (NFC). The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts, Global Operations (collectively, Manufacturing operations) and Financial Services, which consists of NFC and its foreign finance operations (collectively, Financial Services operations). The Truck segment manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks, buses and military vehicles under the International and IC Bus brands, along with production of engines. The Parts segment supports its brands of International commercial trucks, IC buses and engines. The Global Operations segment includes operations of its subsidiary, International Industria de Motores da America do Sul Ltda. (IIAA). The Financial Services segment provides and manages retail, wholesale and lease financing of products sold by the Truck and Parts segments and their dealers.

About Terex Corporation

Terex Corporation is a manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services that deliver lifecycle solutions. The Company has three business segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes and Materials Processing (MP). It delivers lifecycle solutions to a range of industries, including the construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, utility, quarrying and mining industries. The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services and markets aerial work platform equipment, telehandlers and light towers. The AWP segment’s products are used by its customers to construct and maintain industrial, commercial and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as in a range of infrastructure projects. The Cranes segment’s products are used by its customers for construction and manufacturing facilities, among others. The MP segment’s products are used by its customers in construction, infrastructure and recycling projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.