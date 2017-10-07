National Storage Affiliates Trust’s (NSA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NSA. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) traded up 1.29% on Wednesday, hitting $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,020 shares. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.06%.

In other news, CEO Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $661,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties located within various metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) across the United States. The Company’s operating partnership subsidiary is NSA OP, LP.

