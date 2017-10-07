Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank AG raised Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.86 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Myriad Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.18.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ MYGN) traded up 1.73% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.14. 824,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post $1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 30,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,477.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth $101,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 80.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth $113,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Ronald Blue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth $208,000.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc is a molecular diagnostic company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. The Company operates through two segments: diagnostics and other. The diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk for developing disease later in life, identify a patient’s likelihood of responding to drug therapy and guide a patient’s dosing to enable optimal treatment, or assess a patient’s risk of disease progression and disease recurrence.

