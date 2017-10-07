MV Oil Trust (MVO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

MV Oil Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 50.1% annually over the last three years.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE MVO) traded down 1.68% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.84. 51,280 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.29. MV Oil Trust has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MV Oil Trust will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust (the Trust) is a statutory trust. The Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest for the benefit of the Trust unitholders. Its underlying properties consist of MV Partners, LLC’s (MV Partners) net interests in all of its oil and natural gas properties, which are located in the Mid-Continent region in the States of Kansas and Colorado.

