Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,529 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,743,592 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,229,468,000 after buying an additional 317,385 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Management Corp grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Elliott Management Corp now owns 7,091,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $591,318,000 after buying an additional 384,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,036,419 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $400,799,000 after buying an additional 1,321,350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,475,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $196,965,000 after buying an additional 233,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,023,103 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $168,767,000 after buying an additional 584,905 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Monday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.50 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.45.

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) opened at 79.47 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.79 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.65 and its 200-day moving average is $80.42.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The cloud computing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.83 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post $4.63 EPS for the current year.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc offers Enterprise and Service Provider products, which include Workspace Services solutions and Delivery Networking products. The Company’s Enterprise and Service Provider products include Cloud Services solutions, and related license updates and maintenance, support and professional services.

