Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in NiSource, Inc (NI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,652,000 after purchasing an additional 144,730 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 441,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 113,613 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in NiSource by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $52,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at $904,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NiSource in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.72.

NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI) opened at 25.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource, Inc has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $27.29.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 81.40%.

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

