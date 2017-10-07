Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,245 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 255,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 28.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 11.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 117.3% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) opened at 96.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.92. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.14 and a 52-week high of $116.20.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $972.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.19 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 32.24%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post $5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

In other Hasbro news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 262,177 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $24,917,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 280,906 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $29,686,146.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,423,264 shares of company stock valued at $145,144,664. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $125.00 target price on Hasbro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Argus initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.84.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc (Hasbro) is a play and entertainment company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. From toys and games to content development, including television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and a consumer products licensing program, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection for children and families around the world.

