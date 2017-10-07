Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $8.89 Million Holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Home Depot, Inc. (The) comprises 0.4% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) were worth $8,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,739,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $2,255,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,984,977.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total value of $5,027,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,816,079.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,717 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE HD) opened at 165.85 on Friday. Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.20 and a 1-year high of $166.63. The stock has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.39.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.84 billion. Home Depot, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 192.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot, Inc. will post $7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $175.00 price objective on Home Depot, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, Vetr lowered Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.09 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

