Mtu Aero Engines A (MTUAY) Given Neutral Rating at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued their neutral rating on shares of Mtu Aero Engines A (NASDAQ:MTUAY) in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTUAY. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Mtu Aero Engines A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS AG reiterated a sell rating on shares of Mtu Aero Engines A in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mtu Aero Engines A currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Mtu Aero Engines A (NASDAQ:MTUAY) remained flat at $79.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a PE ratio of 19.59. Mtu Aero Engines A has a 12 month low of $50.63 and a 12 month high of $79.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.33.

