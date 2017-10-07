M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.07% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HT. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 404.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 397,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 319,022 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 501,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 188,130 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 77,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/mt-bank-corp-raises-holdings-in-hersha-hospitality-trust-ht.html.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HT. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. FBR & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

In other news, insider Neil H. Shah acquired 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $74,678.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 297,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,332,704.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil H. Shah acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $26,865.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 302,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,581.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,079 shares of company stock valued at $180,706 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) opened at 18.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $784.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.39. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $22.14.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post $2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 48.70%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests primarily in institutional grade hotels in urban gateway markets, including New York, Washington, District of Columbia, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. As of July 20, 2017, the Company’s hotels included 51 hotels totaling 7,804 rooms located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.