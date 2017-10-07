M&T Bank Corp Has $563,000 Holdings in ProAssurance Corporation (PRA)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ProAssurance Corporation were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProAssurance Corporation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ProAssurance Corporation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 101,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in shares of ProAssurance Corporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of ProAssurance Corporation by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of ProAssurance Corporation by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Neil Frank B. O acquired 2,500 shares of ProAssurance Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.75 per share, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 101,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,722.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard H. Friedman acquired 2,000 shares of ProAssurance Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 259,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,276,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $383,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRA. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of ProAssurance Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProAssurance Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ProAssurance Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of ProAssurance Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. ProAssurance Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE PRA) opened at 55.45 on Friday. ProAssurance Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $63.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average is $58.26.

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. ProAssurance Corporation had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $205.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ProAssurance Corporation will post $2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. ProAssurance Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.60%.

About ProAssurance Corporation

ProAssurance Corporation (ProAssurance) is a holding company for property and casualty insurance companies. The Company provides professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities, professional liability insurance for attorneys, liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks, and workers’ compensation insurance.

