M&T Bank Corp Has $542,000 Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 3,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ VRSN) opened at 109.92 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.46 and a 12-month high of $109.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.00 and its 200-day moving average is $95.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.19.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.47 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 39.92% and a negative return on equity of 36.99%. VeriSign’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post $3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $149,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,102.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $125,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. VeriSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc is a provider of domain name registry services and Internet security. The Company operates through Registry Services and Security Services segment. Registry Services ensure the security, stability and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including the .com and .net domains, and operation of the root-zone maintainer functions for the core of the Internet’s Domain Name System (DNS).

