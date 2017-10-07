M&T Bank Corp Has $507,000 Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,643,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,421,000 after purchasing an additional 164,059 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 317,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,889,000 after purchasing an additional 26,624 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2,948.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 513,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,283,000 after purchasing an additional 496,823 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARW. BidaskClub lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $345,445.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,595.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 20,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $1,589,369.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,336,400.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) opened at 82.16 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.51 and a 52-week high of $84.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post $7.32 EPS for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The Company has a portfolio of product offerings available from various electronic components and enterprise computing solutions suppliers.

