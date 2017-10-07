Morses Club PLC (MCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MCL. Beaufort Securities upped their price objective on shares of Morses Club PLC from GBX 155 ($2.06) to GBX 165 ($2.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 138 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Morses Club PLC in a research report on Friday, August 18th.
Shares of Morses Club PLC (LON MCL) opened at 140.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 139.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 128.88. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 181.30 million. Morses Club PLC has a one year low of GBX 100.81 and a one year high of GBX 163.42.
About Morses Club PLC
Morses Club PLC is a United Kingdom-based home collected credit (HCC) lender. The Company is a consumer finance business focused on the home collected credit market. The Company operates under the Morses Club brand and provides unsecured loans to customers over 20-78 week periods, which are repayable on a weekly basis.
Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.