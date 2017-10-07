Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MCL. Beaufort Securities upped their price objective on shares of Morses Club PLC from GBX 155 ($2.06) to GBX 165 ($2.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 138 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Morses Club PLC in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Get Morses Club PLC alerts:

Shares of Morses Club PLC (LON MCL) opened at 140.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 139.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 128.88. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 181.30 million. Morses Club PLC has a one year low of GBX 100.81 and a one year high of GBX 163.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/morses-club-plc-mcl-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-shore-capital.html.

About Morses Club PLC

Morses Club PLC is a United Kingdom-based home collected credit (HCC) lender. The Company is a consumer finance business focused on the home collected credit market. The Company operates under the Morses Club brand and provides unsecured loans to customers over 20-78 week periods, which are repayable on a weekly basis.

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.