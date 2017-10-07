Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $55.55 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,503 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.3% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $55,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron LP bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $364,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $17,350,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,490,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $122,517,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 178,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,655,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE LOW) opened at 81.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average is $79.43. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $86.25. The firm has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post $4.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

In other news, insider Paul D. Ramsay sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $163,685.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $655,368. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 7,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $614,889.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement company. The Company operates approximately 2,370 home improvement and hardware stores. The Company offers a range of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling and decorating. The Company offers home improvement products in categories, including Lumber and Building Materials; Tools and Hardware; Appliances; Fashion Fixtures; Rough Plumbing and Electrical; Lawn and Garden; Seasonal and Outdoor Living; Paint; Flooring; Millwork, and Kitchens.

