Morgan Stanley Upgrades Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) to “Equal Weight”

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cinemark Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cinemark Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cinemark Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark Holdings from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Shares of Cinemark Holdings (CNK) opened at 37.68 on Thursday. Cinemark Holdings has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10.

Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Cinemark Holdings had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings will post $2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zoradi bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.19 per share, with a total value of $160,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 172,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,551,358.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings during the second quarter worth $8,856,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings by 1.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 59,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings during the second quarter worth $641,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cinemark Holdings

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is engaged in the motion picture exhibition business with theatres in the United States (U.S.), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Paraguay, Curacao and Bolivia. The Company manages its business in two segments: U.S.

