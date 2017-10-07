Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NASDAQ:BHVN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $47.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (NASDAQ:BHVN) traded up 0.12% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,602 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $27.79. The stock’s market cap is $1.15 billion. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $39.51.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the identification and development of clinical-stage compounds targeting orphan neurologic indications and other neurological pathways. It has a portfolio of multiple late-stage drug candidates.

