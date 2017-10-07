Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,847 Shares of Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,857 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group PLC were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group PLC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group PLC by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group PLC by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group PLC by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group PLC by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,137 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on VOD. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group PLC in a report on Monday, October 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group PLC in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America Corporation raised Vodafone Group PLC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.56 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd began coverage on Vodafone Group PLC in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “add” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group PLC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD) traded down 0.28% during trading on Friday, hitting $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472,479 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.27. Vodafone Group PLC has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $30.39.

Vodafone Group PLC Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

