Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.92 Million Position in AMTEK, Inc. (AME)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of AMTEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in AMTEK were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in AMTEK by 0.9% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in AMTEK by 0.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AMTEK by 0.7% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMTEK by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in AMTEK by 1.4% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AMTEK Inc. alerts:

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,454,731.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank S. Hermance sold 150,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $10,012,759.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,191,341 shares in the company, valued at $145,461,215.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,255 shares of company stock worth $11,483,064 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.92 Million Position in AMTEK, Inc. (AME)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/moors-cabot-inc-has-1-92-million-position-in-amtek-inc-ame.html.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised their target price on shares of AMTEK from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of AMTEK in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of AMTEK in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of AMTEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMTEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

Shares of AMTEK, Inc. (AME) traded up 0.19% during trading on Friday, hitting $66.99. 642,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.31. AMTEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.98 and a 1-year high of $67.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average is $60.81.

AMTEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. AMTEK had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMTEK, Inc. will post $2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. AMTEK’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

AMTEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and South America. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). EIG designs and manufactures instruments for the process, power and industrial and aerospace markets.

Receive News & Ratings for AMTEK Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTEK Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.