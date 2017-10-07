Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 73,078 Shares of Nokia Corporation (NOK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,078 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Corporation were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nokia Corporation by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,852,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after buying an additional 670,039 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nokia Corporation by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 74,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Nokia Corporation by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 83,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE NOK) traded down 0.34% on Friday, reaching $5.91. 7,151,337 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $33.40 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. Nokia Corporation has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $6.65.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Nokia Corporation had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nokia Corporation will post $0.30 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nokia Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Vetr upgraded shares of Nokia Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.28 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nokia Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nokia Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

Nokia Corporation Company Profile

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

