Moody’s Corporation (MCO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their hold rating on shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $149.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $140.00.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MCO. UBS AG reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $138.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of Moody’s Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $137.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Moody’s Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Moody’s Corporation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Moody’s Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.63.
Shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE MCO) traded up 0.27% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.49. The company had a trading volume of 819,969 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.04. Moody’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $93.51 and a 12 month high of $143.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.28.
Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.78 million. Moody’s Corporation had a negative return on equity of 167.31% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post $5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Moody’s Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.29%.
In other news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 45,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $6,066,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,216,309.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell Duffie sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $69,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,932 shares of company stock valued at $11,969,604 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.
Moody’s Corporation Company Profile
Moody’s Corporation (Moody’s) is a provider of credit ratings; credit, capital markets and economic related research, data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services, quantitative credit risk measures, financial services training and certification services, and research and analytical services to financial institution customers.
