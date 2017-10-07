Monetary Management Group Inc. Holds Holdings in Ameren Corporation (AEE)

Monetary Management Group Inc. maintained its position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameren Corporation were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 18,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameren Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ameren Corporation in a report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameren Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of Ameren Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Ameren Corporation (NYSE AEE) traded down 0.10% on Friday, hitting $58.78. 1,178,690 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.36. Ameren Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $60.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.65.

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Ameren Corporation had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post $2.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Ameren Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About Ameren Corporation

Ameren Corporation is a utility holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company (ATXI). It operates through four segments. The Ameren Missouri segment includes all of the operations of Ameren Missouri. The Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment consists of the electric distribution business of Ameren Illinois.

