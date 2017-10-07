Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Position Boosted by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 220.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 637.3% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2,056.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) opened at 41.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $47.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post $2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.19%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.54.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $286,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $273,412.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,847.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

