Momo Inc. (MOMO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

MOMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Vetr cut Momo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $42.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Momo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub raised Momo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on Momo in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.81.

Momo (MOMO) traded up 1.78% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.97. 2,957,203 shares of the company traded hands. Momo has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $46.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.43.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Momo had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $312.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Momo will post $1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

About Momo

Momo Inc is a holding company. The Company operates Momo, a mobile-based social networking platform. The Company’s Momo platform includes its Momo mobile application and a range of related features, functionalities, tools and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. Momo users can maintain their relationships through its private and group communication tools, content creation and sharing functions, as well as the offline social activities promoted on its platform.

