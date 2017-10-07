Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Molson Coors have declined and underperformed the industry in the past six months. Though the acquisition of the Miller global brands has boosted sales in Europe and international regions, volume continued to decline in Canada. Sales in Canada have been negatively impacted by an overall weak industry performance, ongoing competitive pressures in Quebec and Ontario, along with a continued shift in consumer preference to value brands in the West. In fact, aging population, a stalled economy and stiff competition have been the main contributors to the declining state of the beer industry. However, the company is, therefore, focusing on above-premium brands to help grow its market share. Moreover, Molson Coors has undertaken restructuring initiatives to reduce overhead costs as well as expanding its global footprint through acquisitions. Estimates have been largely stable ahead of the company’s third-quarter 2017 earnings release.”

Get Molson Coors Brewing Company alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen and Company restated a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS AG restated a neutral rating and set a $96.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a positive rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.38.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE TAP) opened at 83.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.49 and its 200 day moving average is $90.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.88. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52 week low of $80.92 and a 52 week high of $112.19.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing will post $4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/molson-coors-brewing-company-tap-lifted-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Molson Coors Brewing ‘s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

In related news, CEO Gavin Hattersley sold 17,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $1,582,058.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 4,646.4% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 14,900.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 30.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 142.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a brewer. The Company’s segments include MillerCoors LLC (United States segment), operating in the United States; Molson Coors Canada (Canada segment), operating in Canada; Molson Coors Europe (Europe segment), operating in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the United Kingdom and various other European countries; Molson Coors International (Molson Coors International segment), operating in various other countries, and Corporate.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Brewing (TAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.