Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Stake Lowered by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 176,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,425,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 56.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 72.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after buying an additional 26,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $33,808.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,704.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total value of $5,022,515.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE MHK) opened at 256.77 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $19.09 billion. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.52 and a 12 month high of $259.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post $13.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.33.

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a flooring manufacturer that creates products for residential and commercial spaces around the world. The Company’ segments include Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA) and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). Its manufacturing and distribution processes provide carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, luxury vinyl tile and vinyl flooring.

