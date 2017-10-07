MML Investors Services LLC Has $104,000 Holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (EHI)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Highome Fnd were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Highome Fnd by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 19,778 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Highome Fnd by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 337,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 78,077 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Highome Fnd by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Highome Fnd by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 122,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (EHI) opened at 10.28 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%.

Western Asset Global Highome Fnd Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is high current income and its secondary investment objective is total return. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in a global portfolio of securities consisting of below investment grade fixed-income securities, emerging market fixed-income securities and investment grade fixed-income securities.

