MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in MISONIX, Inc. (MSON)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in MISONIX, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of MISONIX worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MISONIX by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MISONIX, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) opened at 10.10 on Friday. MISONIX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm’s market cap is $94.51 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

MISONIX Profile

Misonix, Inc designs, manufactures, develops and markets minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. The Company’s products include BoneScalpel surgical system (BoneScalpel), SonaStar Surgical Aspirator (SonaStar), and SonicOne Wound Cleansing and Debridement System (SonicOne). These devices primarily serve the neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, burn and maxillo-facial clinical specialties.

