Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) Position Lifted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 93.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 25,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,795,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,717.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) opened at 71.85 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $83.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 2.23.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post $4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 4.55%.

Minerals Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets a range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services around the world. It operates through four segments. The Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells the synthetic mineral product precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC), mines mineral ores, and processes and sells natural mineral products, primarily limestone and talc.

