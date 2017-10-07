MiMedx Group, Inc (MDXG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “MiMedx is an integrated developer, processor and marketer of patent protected regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants processed from human amniotic membrane. Innovations in Regenerative Biomaterials is the framework behind their mission to give physicians products and tissues to help the body heal itself. Their biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, their tissue technologies processed from human amniotic membrane that is derived from donated placentas. Through their donor program, a mother delivering via full-term Caesarean section birth can elect in advance of delivery to donate the placenta in lieu of having it discarded as medical waste. They process the human amniotic membrane utilizing their proprietary PURION Process, to produce a safe and effective implant. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MDXG. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.83.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) opened at 12.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 0.91. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post $0.31 EPS for the current year.

MiMedx Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $14.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 678.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc is an integrated developer, processor and marketer of regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants human placental tissue, skin and bone. The Company’s Regenerative Biomaterials segment includes the design, manufacture, and marketing of products and tissue processing services for the Wound Care, Surgical, Sports Medicine, Ophthalmic and Dental market categories.

