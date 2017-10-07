Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $13.79 Million Position in MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,028,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 9.24% of MediWound worth $13,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,157,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 213,745 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) traded up 0.98% during trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,439 shares. The company’s market cap is $113.06 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43. MediWound Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 752.78% and a negative return on equity of 326.32%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. MediWound’s revenue was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MediWound Ltd. will post ($0.76) EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $10.00 price objective on MediWound and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Cowen and Company began coverage on MediWound in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing, manufacturing and commercializing therapeutics products in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders and other indications. The Company’s product, NexoBrid, is indicated for the removal of dead or damaged tissue, known as eschar, in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns, also referred to as severe burns.

