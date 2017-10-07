Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.82.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KORS. Buckingham Research set a $52.00 target price on Michael Kors Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on Michael Kors Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Michael Kors Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Michael Kors Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors Holdings in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of Michael Kors Holdings (NYSE:KORS) opened at 47.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.74. Michael Kors Holdings has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $52.67.

Michael Kors Holdings (NYSE:KORS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The lifestyle brand reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Michael Kors Holdings had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Michael Kors Holdings will post $3.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Michael Kors Holdings by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,350 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Michael Kors Holdings by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in Michael Kors Holdings by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 6,000 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Michael Kors Holdings by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Michael Kors Holdings by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel bearing the Michael Kors tradename and related trademarks MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, and various other related trademarks and logos. The Company operates through three segments: retail, wholesale and licensing.

