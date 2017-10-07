MGM Resorts International (MGM) Short Interest Down 12.3% in September

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,285,518 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 25,407,955 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,665,047 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO James Murren sold 57,269 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $1,806,264.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 969,111 shares in the company, valued at $30,565,760.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel D’arrigo sold 30,318 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $1,034,450.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,249,374.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 819,831 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,927. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 30.4% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE MGM) opened at 30.81 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post $1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino resorts. The Company operates in two segments: domestic resorts and MGM China. Its domestic resorts segment consists of non-gaming operations, including hotel, food and beverage, entertainment and other non-gaming amenities.

