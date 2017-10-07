MGM Resorts International (MGM) Given Buy Rating at Instinet

Instinet reiterated their buy rating on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MGM. BidaskClub raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.80.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) traded down 0.29% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.81. 8,093,412 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.46. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $34.65.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post $1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO James Murren sold 259,760 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $8,881,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,601.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 3,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $95,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,311.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 819,831 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,927 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.3% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,818,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $2,165,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,189,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,431 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 35.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.4% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino resorts. The Company operates in two segments: domestic resorts and MGM China. Its domestic resorts segment consists of non-gaming operations, including hotel, food and beverage, entertainment and other non-gaming amenities.

