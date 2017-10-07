MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Stake Lessened by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. MGIC Investment Corporation accounts for approximately 1.3% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of MGIC Investment Corporation worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment Corporation during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment Corporation during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment Corporation during the second quarter worth about $121,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment Corporation by 0.7% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment Corporation during the second quarter worth about $123,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) traded down 0.87% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. 1,763,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.16.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $263.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.43 million. MGIC Investment Corporation had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corporation will post $1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGIC Investment Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of MGIC Investment Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of MGIC Investment Corporation in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment Corporation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

MGIC Investment Corporation Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services. The Company provides mortgage insurance to lenders throughout the United States and to government-sponsored entities to protect against loss from defaults on low down payment residential mortgage loans.

