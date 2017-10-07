MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MGIC Investment have outperformed the industry, year to date. The company also seen its 2017 and 2018 estimates moving north over the last 60 days. MGIC Investment remains well poised to deliver improved earnings banking on declining delinquency, lower claims payments and improving housing market. The company expects to write about the same amount of new business as 2016, and also estimates insurance in force to improve in 2017. This apart, the company remains focused in enhancing shareholders’ value and is a major contributor to housing finance policy. Also, positive credit trends, low expense ratio are tailwinds. However, a competitive environment and pressure to maintain capital at required level will reduce the company’s capital flexibility.”

Get MGIC Investment Corporation alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MGIC Investment Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of MGIC Investment Corporation in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment Corporation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) traded down 0.87% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.47. 1,763,468 shares of the stock traded hands. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. MGIC Investment Corporation had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $263.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corporation will post $1.14 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/mgic-investment-corporation-mtg-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 23,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment Corporation

MGIC Investment Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services. The Company provides mortgage insurance to lenders throughout the United States and to government-sponsored entities to protect against loss from defaults on low down payment residential mortgage loans.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.