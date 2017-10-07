MetLife, Inc. (MET) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MetLife from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup Inc. set a $51.00 price target on shares of MetLife and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MetLife from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, UBS AG reiterated a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.45.

Shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) opened at 53.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $47.66. MetLife has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.76 and a beta of 1.47.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.11 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.51%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MetLife will post $4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,957,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,843,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,723,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,665,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,020,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,297,000 after acquiring an additional 680,903 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,704,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,189,000 after acquiring an additional 414,032 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,265,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,427,000 after acquiring an additional 664,918 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); MetLife Holdings, and Corporate & Other. Its U.S. segment is organized into Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty businesses.

