Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,029,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.51% of Methode Electronics worth $83,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 87.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics Inc. alerts:

Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE MEI) opened at 44.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average of $41.07. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post $2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

MEI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/methode-electronics-inc-mei-shares-sold-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc (Methode) is a manufacturer of component and subsystem devices. The Company designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, radio remote control, electronic, wireless and sensing technologies. The Company operates through segments, including Automotive, Interface, Power Products and Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.