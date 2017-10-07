Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 445 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble Company (The) comprises about 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 20,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $1,869,213.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suranjan Magesvaran sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $956,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,070. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) traded up 0.33% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,241,920 shares. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $81.18 and a 52 week high of $94.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.61 and its 200 day moving average is $89.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Procter & Gamble Company (The) had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post $4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Vetr upgraded Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.02 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

